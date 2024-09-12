IFP ExclusiveEuropeFeatured NewsReligionViews

Report: Head of Iran’s Islamic Center Hamburg leaves Germany

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammed Hadi Mofatteh

The president of Iran’s Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) left Germany on Wednesdays evening, 48 hours before the deadline set by German authorities ran out, according to a report by DW.

Officials in Hamburg ordered Mohammed Hadi Mofatteh at the end of August to leave the country within two weeks and banned him from returning after the Shia Islamic center was classified as an extremist group.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has branded the center in northern Germany as “Iran’s most important propaganda center in Europe.”

Iran rejects the allegations and has summoned the German ambassador to Tehran earlier to condemn the move.

In August, Iran’s former caretaker foreign minister Ali Bagher in a phone call with the top German diplomat, also said, “The closure of Islamic centers in Germany is a completely political move in line with Islamophobia and securing the interests of the Zionist regime.”

Mofatteh, the son of a prominent Iranian philosopher and theologian, had been the head of the center since 2018.

