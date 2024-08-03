Haniyeh killed by ‘short-range projectile’: IRGC

The IRGC said his assassination had been “planned and carried out by the Zionist regime” and supported by the “criminal government of the US”.

Haniyeh was killed by a “short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7kg, accompanied by a severe explosion from outside his room”, the statement read.

It added Tehran’s response will be “severe and at the appropriate time, place and manner”.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, alongside other Axis of Resistance leaders, was killed along with his bodyguard, in an attack early on Wednesday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it Tehran’s duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader stressed.