Hamas says resistance to last until cessation of Israeli aggression, occupation

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday, the Hamas official expressed gratitude towards the Islamic Republic over the country’s well-known and consistent position of support for the Palestinian nation and Tehran’s extensive diplomatic endeavors aimed at ending the Zionist regime’s atrocities.

“By God’s grace, resistance is going to last until the cessation of Zionists’ crimes and complete elimination of Palestine’s occupation,” he asserted.

The occupying regime launched the war on October 7 in response to an operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements. Israel has killed more than 17,400 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 46,500 others in its relentless aerial and ground attacks on Gaza since.

Simultaneously, the regime has ramped up its aggression across the occupied West Bank and has carried out sporadic attacks against Lebanon, which has sparked a firefight with the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah.

Amirabdollahian informed Haniyeh about the latest diplomatic maneuvers that have been taken by the Islamic Republic and other Muslim countries on the international level in support of the Palestinian people, condemnation of the Zionist regime’s war crimes, and cessation of its massacre of Palestinians across Gaza and the West Bank.

The top diplomat told the Hamas official that the crisis in the coastal sliver had formed a central plank of earlier discussions between President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“Important talks have taken place between the Iranian and Russian presidents concerning the issue of Palestine,” Amirabdollahian added.

During a one-day trip to Moscow, the Iranian chief executive called for an immediate stop to the Israeli “genocide and crimes against humanity” in the besieged Gaza Strip, and drew attention to the United States and other Western countries’ support for the Israeli atrocities.