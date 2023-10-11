Hamas rejects Biden’s remarks on Israel

“These remarks are an attempt to cover up the crimes and terror of the Zionist government,” Hamas said in a statement on its website.

Hamas stressed Biden’s remarks overshadowed the “criminality and terrorism of the Zionist government” and criticized the US president for not addressing “massacres committed by the Zionist forces against people in cold blood.”

Hamas concluded the statement urging the American administration to reassess its position and accusing it of exhibiting a “policy of double standards” when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Biden has pledged unwavering support for Israel as its military pummels Gaza with bombardment, in the wake of an unprecedented attack from the Palestinian group Hamas over the weekend.

In a White House speech on Tuesday, Biden said that Washington will provide additional military assistance to Israel, which has since declared war on Hamas.

He also stressed the brutality of Saturday’s attack — which killed hundreds of people and saw others taken captive — and compared Hamas to Daesh, accusing it of “terrorism”.

“This is what they mean by human tragedy, an atrocity on an appalling scale,” Biden stated, adding, “We’re going to continue to stand united, supporting the people of Israel who are suffering unspeakable losses and opposing the hatred and violence of terrorism.”

The US president, however, did not provide details about the Israeli war in Gaza or its aims — only backing what he called Israel’s “duty to respond to these vicious attacks”.