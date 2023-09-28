Over half of Karabakh population fled: Armenia

By Thursday morning, “65,036 forcefully displaced persons crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh,” Armenian government spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said in a statement.

Some 120,000 ethnic Armenians were estimated to be living in the territory before Baku’s offensive.

“The state is providing suitable housing to all those who do not have a predetermined place of residence,” she added.

On Sunday, Azerbaijan reopened the sole road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, the Lachin corridor policed by Russian peacekeepers — four days after Armenian separatist forces agreed to lay down arms and disband their army.

The return of the Armenian-populated separatist enclave under the control of the central government in Baku has led to a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians.

Internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, which broke away from Baku three decades, was at the centre of two wars between mostly Christian Armenia and predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan.