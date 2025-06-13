General Staff of Iran Armed Forces: No limits on responding to Israel’s attack

In its second statement following the criminal act of the Zionist regime, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran declared that now that the terrorist and occupying regime of al-Quds has crossed all red lines, relying on the Almighty God and the support of the proud nation of Islamic Iran, there remain no constraints on responding to this crime.

The statement refers to the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters; Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps; as well as several scientists and Iranian civilians in the aggressive attack by the Zionist regime. It states that these attacks have once again proven to the world the terrorist nature of this malevolent regime.

The statement continues: Although the loss of these individuals is painful and heartbreaking, their comrades and colleagues will never let the flag of honor and dignity raised by these beloved martyrs fall to the ground, and their illuminated path will be pursued with strength and determination.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran underlined that avenging the blood of the martyrs of this aggression is a mission that the armed forces have put on their agenda, and they will not rest until it is accomplished.