Gazans deprived of adequate shelter, food, medicine, clean water: UN

“Hundreds of thousands of people in #Gaza are deprived of adequate shelter, food, medicine & clean water,” said the agency on X.

It further noted that the number of crossings into the enclave “remains far too limited.”

“The ability to dispose of garbage & treat sewage is severely restricted. Trash continues piling up,” added UNRWA.

Later, in a separate statement, UN aid worker Louise Wateridge explained that people in Gaza “need everything”, adding: “These are very desperate times. […] The only answer to that is to provide more aid.”

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 86,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Human rights organizations have warned that thousands of people in the besieged enclave are facing the risk of famine amid ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught.