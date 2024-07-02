Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Gaza littered with unexploded bombs, putting children at risk: UN

By IFP Media Wire
Palestinian children are facing death and serious injuries from unexploded bombs scattered throughout the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced in its latest update.

In the most recent incident on June 29, a nine-year-old girl was reportedly killed, and three others injured, by an unexploded bomb south of Khan Younis, OCHA said.

Eight other children have been injured in two other recent incidents involving unexploded bombs, OCHA added.

According to the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), at least 10 percent of ammunition potentially fails to function, meaning many of the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of war debris in Gaza contain explosives.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has estimated that at least 75,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped on Gaza since October.

Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

At least 37,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and around 87,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Human rights organizations have warned that thousands of people in the besieged enclave are facing the risk of famine amid ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught.

