Gaza suffers most air raids in a month in Middle East since 2020

“The scale of Israel’s air campaign in Gaza is unprecedented,” the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (Acled) said in a post on the social media platform X.

Acled recorded more than 600 air strike events across more than 50 locations in Gaza in October alone.

“Despite Gaza’s small size of just 360 square kilometers, this represents the highest number of air strike events recorded within a single month for any country or territory in the Middle East since 2020,” the group added.

Israel began its latest air campaign on the besieged enclave after the Hamas-led 7 October attacks killed about 1,400 Israelis, with around 240 hostages being seized.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment over the past month, including over 4,000 children.

The relentless Israeli bombing campaign has flattened entire neighbourhoods and targeted civilian infrastructure, hospitals, mosques, churches and schools sheltering thousands of displaced people.

The update from Acled is just the latest statistic to capture the unprecedented bloodshed being experienced by Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, on average, a Palestinian child was killed every 10 minutes over the past month.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, and on Monday warned that the Gaza Strip was becoming a “graveyard for children”.