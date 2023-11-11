Gaza must choose own leadership: Islamic Jihad

The future of the enclave should be decided by the Palestinians and no one else, he stressed on Friday.

He also dismissed the notion of the Palestinian Authority taking over, saying, “The Palestinian Authority controls the West Bank, but armed resistance is building momentum there as well.”

Hamas has also announced the governance of the Gaza Strip is a “pure Palestinian affair”, in response to US statements that the movement could not be part of the ruling equation in the enclave.

“Governing Gaza or part of our land is a Palestinian affair, and no force will be able to change reality or impose its will,” Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif al-Qanou said Wednesday.

White House national security spokesman, John Kirby, stated Tuesday that Hamas could not be part of the governance equation in Gaza.

“There needs to be a healthy set of conversations about what post-conflict Gaza looks like and what governance looks like,” he added.

The Hamas spokesman termed Kirby’s call for ejecting Hamas as a “pure imagination.”

“Hamas is a national liberation movement and resides in every Palestinian home,” al-Qanou continued, adding, “Hamas is an integral part of our people and has the right to resist the occupation in accordance with all laws and customs.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also stated Wednesday that any move by the Israeli occupation forces to divide Gaza into two sections is unacceptable and emphasized that the enclave is an integral part of Palestine.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas a month ago.

At least 11,500 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and over 3,000 women, have been killed since then. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.