G7 leaders considering new sanctions against Iran following attack on Israel: White House

“Today, President Biden joined a call with the G7 to discuss Iran’s unacceptable attack against Israel and to coordinate on a response to this attack, including new sanctions,” the statement said.

It continued: “President Biden and the G7 unequivocally condemned Iran’s attack against Israel. President Biden expressed the United States’ full solidarity and support to Israel and its people, and reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.”

The world is awaiting Israel’s response to Iran’s attack, with high stakes for the Biden administration amid fears of an escalating regional conflict just weeks until the US election.

Biden has stressed the US remains “fully supportive” of Israel and that there is “active discussion” on an appropriate response.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on Tuesday that it has targeted “the heart of the occupied territories” in response to the martyrdom of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan at the hands of the Zionist regime.

The statement said the retaliatory attack has been launched after a period of self-restraint following the violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The IRGC added it has fired tens of ballistic missiles at vital military and security Israeli targets.

It noted that 90 percent of the Iranian missiles fired at Israel have successfully hit the targets, including the “strategic centers” in the occupied territories.