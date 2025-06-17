G7 leaders call for resolution of Iran-Israel crisis in joint statement joined by Trump after earlier resistance

“We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza,” said the statement, which was attributed to the “G7 leaders.”

That is typically an indication all had signed on, and an official familiar with the matter said it was issued with Trump’s blessing.

Earlier Monday, officials stated Trump had indicated he did not intend to sign onto the draft statement, which was being organized by European leaders at the conference.

But after changing some of the language in the document — including calls for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis and upholding international law — Trump signed off, according to an official familiar with the matter.

It was released as Trump was departing the summit early to return to Washington, where he said he needed to monitor the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

The statement added the G7 leaders “reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.”

“In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians. Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the statement reads.