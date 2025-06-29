Funeral held for senior IRGC commanders

The senior commanders were laid to rest in Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, in an area designated for Iran’s fallen military personnel, including the “Defenders of the Shrines” against militants in Iraq and Syria.

The ceremony began at 8:00 AM local time and was attended by a large crowd of mourners.

Mourners chanted religious slogans as the coffins were carried to their final resting place.

Senior Iranian officials, including General Esmail Qaani, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, were present at the ceremony.

General Hajizadeh and General Bagheri were among several other top officials assassinated in Israeli strikes on June 13 in Tehran.

Separately, preparations were underway for the burial of General Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of the IRGC, at the Shrine of Abdul Azim in Shahr-e Rey, south of Tehran.

The body of General Ali Shademani, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, will also be laid to rest on Sunday in the western city of Hamedan beside the grave of the late General Hossein Hamedani, a prominent IRGC commander assassinated in Syria in 2015.