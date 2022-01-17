Funeral procession held for former Iranian volleyball and wrestling icon

The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
People hold a funeral ceremony for the former head of Iran’s Volleyball and Wrestling Federations Mohamamdreza Yazdani Khorram.
A number of volleyball players and wrestlers attended the funeral with some being pallbearers. Yazdani Khorram died on January 16. He was 75.