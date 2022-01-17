Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Funeral procession held for former Iranian volleyball and wrestling icon

By IFP Editorial Staff

People hold a funeral ceremony for the former head of Iran’s Volleyball and Wrestling Federations Mohamamdreza Yazdani Khorram.

A number of volleyball players and wrestlers attended the funeral with some being pallbearers. Yazdani Khorram died on January 16. He was 75.

