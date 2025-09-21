IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

From street vendor to world podium: Story of young Iranian wrestler

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Payam Ahmadi, who once drew attention for selling goods on the streets of Izeh, southern Iran, despite already holding a world medal, has once again reached the podium—this time with a silver medal at the 2025 World Championships in the 55kg category.

What has resurfaced across social media, however, is not only his latest success but also his past struggles.

Two years ago, news outlets reported on a teenager seen peddling goods in a local park. Few knew then that the boy had just months earlier stood on the podium at the World Junior Championships.

At the time, Ahmadi explained that he had been selling in the park for nearly two years, as his father could not alone support their family of ten.

His story quickly became a symbol of both hardship and resilience.

Today, with another global medal to his name, Ahmadi’s journey from street vending to the world stage is being celebrated as a powerful testament to perseverance against all odds.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks