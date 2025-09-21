From street vendor to world podium: Story of young Iranian wrestler

What has resurfaced across social media, however, is not only his latest success but also his past struggles.

Two years ago, news outlets reported on a teenager seen peddling goods in a local park. Few knew then that the boy had just months earlier stood on the podium at the World Junior Championships.

At the time, Ahmadi explained that he had been selling in the park for nearly two years, as his father could not alone support their family of ten.

His story quickly became a symbol of both hardship and resilience.

Today, with another global medal to his name, Ahmadi’s journey from street vending to the world stage is being celebrated as a powerful testament to perseverance against all odds.