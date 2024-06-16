Sunday, June 16, 2024
Four trapped in mine collapse in Iran’s Shazand, rescue operations underway

By IFP Editorial Staff
A mine collapse occurred near Shazand in Iran's Markazi province trapping some miners. Emergency response teams and engineering experts from the cities of Arak and Shazand quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The Markazi province governor highlighted the severity of the collapse, stating, “The volume of the landslide is very high, and unfortunately, a few of the mine’s workers are trapped inside. The primary priority is to save these individuals.”

He added that technical and engineering teams from the Mining Engineering Organization are present at the site, and a detailed report will be released following a thorough technical and engineering review.

Currently, efforts are focused on preparing the route for the entry of heavy equipment. Some rescue teams, accompanied by search dogs, are already on site.

