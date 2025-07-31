Former PSG, Tottenham defender Serge Aurier joins Iran’s Persepolis

The Ivorian international, who also played for Villarreal, Nottingham Forest, and Galatasaray, has had a decorated career, including two Africa Cup of Nations titles with the Ivory Coast.

His signing marks a significant addition to the Tehran-based club as they prepare for the upcoming domestic and continental campaigns.

Aurier had been on trial with Persepolis over the past week during their pre-season training camp in Turkey.

Under the supervision of assistant coach Vahid Hashemian, he underwent a series of fitness and medical evaluations.

He also made a brief appearance in a recent friendly match against Turkish side Igdirspor, impressing the coaching staff enough to finalize a deal.

The 32-year-old brings top-level experience and defensive versatility to Persepolis, who are seeking to reclaim dominance in the Persian Gulf Pro League and make a deeper run in the AFC Champions League.

Club officials are expected to present Aurier formally at a press conference later this week.