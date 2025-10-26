Former Khuzestan bodybuilding champion Kianpour dies of heart attack during training

Hassan Jalili, director of Public Relations for the Khuzestan Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, confirmed Kianpour’s death, describing him as a highly respected and dedicated figure in the province’s bodybuilding community.

“He was one of the most committed and experienced coaches, who devoted his life to training and mentoring the next generation of athletes,” Jalili said.

Kianpour had earned recognition both as a competitor and as a mentor, and his contributions to the sport extended beyond personal achievements.

“Undoubtedly, the memory and legacy of this hardworking and principled coach will remain immortal in the history of sports in Khuzestan and across Iran,” Jalili added.

The bodybuilding and fitness federation, as well as athletes and fans, have expressed condolences over the loss of Kianpour.