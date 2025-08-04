Monday, August 4, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Former IRGC chief commander: Peace requires power and readiness to repel aggression

By IFP Media Wire
Mohsen Rezaei

Former IRGC commander during the Iran-Iraq War and current member of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaii has said there is an essential link between national security and military preparedness.

Rezaei said if Iran seeks peace and security on its soil, it must be fully prepared to suppress aggressors and defeat any force that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Rezaei then spoke about Iran’s “new defensive system”, established during the eight-year war with Iraq, as a key factor in safeguarding the nation’s territory.

The member of Iran’s Expediency Council referred to the 12-day Israeli war on Iran, saying the Islamic Republic was “completely successful” in that war.

Rezaei further noted that the martyrs of that war inspired a national awakening.

“Their blood brought insight to our people, especially the youth, and helped them recognize the true enemies of Iran,” he added.

Rezaei reiterated Iran leader’s call for constant military readiness, saying peace is possible only through strength, deterrence, and vigilance.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks