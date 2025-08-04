Former IRGC chief commander: Peace requires power and readiness to repel aggression

Rezaei said if Iran seeks peace and security on its soil, it must be fully prepared to suppress aggressors and defeat any force that violates the country’s sovereignty.

Rezaei then spoke about Iran’s “new defensive system”, established during the eight-year war with Iraq, as a key factor in safeguarding the nation’s territory.

The member of Iran’s Expediency Council referred to the 12-day Israeli war on Iran, saying the Islamic Republic was “completely successful” in that war.

Rezaei further noted that the martyrs of that war inspired a national awakening.

“Their blood brought insight to our people, especially the youth, and helped them recognize the true enemies of Iran,” he added.

Rezaei reiterated Iran leader’s call for constant military readiness, saying peace is possible only through strength, deterrence, and vigilance.