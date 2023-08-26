Former Iranian footballer in critical condition after being attacked by thieves

After his car came under attack, Behnam Abolqassempour refused to give the thieves his cell phone and other valuables and got into a fight with them to defend himself, eyewitness accounts suggest.

The fighting was so intense, but the thieves got away without being able to take any of the victim’s valuables with them after people pitched in.

However, the tragic part of the story is that the former player of the Saipa Club and the Tehran powerhouse Persepolis passed out after the assailants escaped and was taken to hospital immediately.

He has undergone surgery twice so far. The intensity of the blows by the attackers was so great that the former soccer player is currently in critical conditions.

However, doctors at the hospital have expressed hope that his condition will be back to normal in the coming hours.