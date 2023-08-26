Saturday, August 26, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSport

Former Iranian footballer in critical condition after being attacked by thieves

By IFP Editorial Staff

A former Iranian soccer player has been attacked by a group of thieves while driving on a main thoroughfare in the capital, Tehran.

After his car came under attack, Behnam Abolqassempour refused to give the thieves his cell phone and other valuables and got into a fight with them to defend himself, eyewitness accounts suggest.

The fighting was so intense, but the thieves got away without being able to take any of the victim’s valuables with them after people pitched in.

However, the tragic part of the story is that the former player of the Saipa Club and the Tehran powerhouse Persepolis passed out after the assailants escaped and was taken to hospital immediately.

He has undergone surgery twice so far. The intensity of the blows by the attackers was so great that the former soccer player is currently in critical conditions.

However, doctors at the hospital have expressed hope that his condition will be back to normal in the coming hours.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks