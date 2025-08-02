Former Iranian Football Federation President Dariush Mostafavi dies at 81

A prominent figure in Iranian football, Mostafavi had a distinguished playing career with Persepolis, Esteghlal, and the national team.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he served as the federation’s secretary general for several years before taking over as president.

Under his leadership, Iran’s national team qualified for the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, the country’s first appearance at the tournament since the Revolution.

Mostafavi was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to the development of Iranian football, both on and off the field.