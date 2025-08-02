Saturday, August 2, 2025
Former Iranian Football Federation President Dariush Mostafavi dies at 81

By IFP Editorial Staff

Dariush Mostafavi, a former president of the Iranian Football Federation, passed away at the age of 81.

A prominent figure in Iranian football, Mostafavi had a distinguished playing career with Persepolis, Esteghlal, and the national team.

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, he served as the federation’s secretary general for several years before taking over as president.

Under his leadership, Iran’s national team qualified for the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, the country’s first appearance at the tournament since the Revolution.

Mostafavi was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to the development of Iranian football, both on and off the field.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

