Former Iranian diplomat: Chances of nuclear negotiation failure low

Talking to Entekhab news outlet, Tajik maintained that both Tehran and Washington have a vested interest in reaching a negotiated agreement, as diplomacy ultimately bears lower costs for both sides.

He however underlined that achieving such an agreement requires strong political will, something that, according to Tajik, appears uncertain on the American side, particularly with Donald Trump being at the White House.

Tajik warned that contradictory statements from US officials complicate the process, but said Iran’s negotiating team could succeed if it manages to steer the talks in a direction that increases Washington’s willingness to compromise.

He stressed while failure is not impossible, the overall probability remains low.

Tajik also referred to the symbolic importance of uranium enrichment to Iranians, describing it as a national achievement that has become a sticking point between Iran and the West.

Speaking about Trump’s approach, Tajik said the US president has adopted a strategy of hybrid psychological campaign, mixing aggressive rhetoric with softer tones. The He underscored that any breakthrough in the talks with the US will depend on both parties recognizing mutual legal rights under the NPT and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.