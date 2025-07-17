Former Iranian ambassador: U.S. talks ‘futile’, Lariijani suitable negotiator for west

In an interview with Khabar Online, Ghadiri Abyaneh stated that while negotiations, even during wartime, are sometimes necessary, any talks with the U.S. should be ruled out due to “repeated betrayals,” including Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).

He criticized the current Iranian foreign policy team and proposed that any future negotiations with European countries should be conducted “from a position of strength and equality,” not weakness.

Abyaneh suggested Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a conservative political figure, as a suitable candidate to lead future negotiations with Europe, emphasizing the need for “strong, principled, and fearless” negotiators.

He warned that the West’s ultimate aim is not to contain Iran’s nuclear program, but to weaken the country’s defense capabilities and sovereignty. “America wants to dismantle Iran,” he said, saying Western powers are seeking to divide the country and exploit its resources.

The Iranian government has condemned the U.S. for its ‘betrayal of diplomacy’ in attacking the Natanz nuclear site near Isfahan during ongoing talks, and is demanding assurances from Washington that such actions will not be repeated as a condition for resuming negotiations.