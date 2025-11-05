Former Iran volleyball national team player Saber Kazemi passes away at 26

Kazemi died early Wednesday after several days of hospitalization in the intensive care unit, where doctors had confirmed brain death following a sudden medical complication.

Born on December 24, 1998, Kazemi emerged from Iran’s youth volleyball ranks and rapidly rose to prominence.

Known for his powerful left-handed attacks and impressive vertical reach, he became one of the standout players of the new generation.

His breakthrough came in 2021, when he was named the Best Opposite Spiker at the Asian Volleyball Championship, solidifying his position as one of Iran’s brightest rising stars.

Kazemi had recently joined Qatar’s Al Rayyan Club for the upcoming season. However, on October 16, he suffered a severe brain condition while recovering in a swimming pool and was rushed to a hospital in Doha.

He was later transferred to Tehran for further medical care, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

The Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee, and numerous athletes and coaches have extended condolences to his family and the volleyball community, mourning the loss of a talented, humble, and well-respected player.