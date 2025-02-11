Former diplomat criticizes misinterpretation of Trump’s Iran policy directive

In an article on Sharq, Kourosh Ahmadi emphasized that while the decision to engage in negotiations falls within the authority of high-ranking officials, such decisions must be based on accurate and precise information.

He pointed to recent remarks by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, as an example of misinformation.

Ghalibaf claimed that Trump’s directive aimed to “disarm Iran,” a statement Ahmadi refuted, clarifying that the document focuses on enforcing existing sanctions rather than introducing new ones.

The directive outlines four key policy objectives: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles, countering regional destabilizing activities, disrupting the financial networks of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and addressing Iran’s missile program.

Ahmadi highlighted that the directive does not call for Iran’s disarmament but rather seeks to counter specific military capabilities.

He also noted that the document lacks the legal weight of an executive order and is not enforceable in courts, relying solely on the president’s discretion.

Trump’s mixed signals, including his hope to avoid extensive use of the directive and his focus on reaching a nuclear agreement, further complicate its interpretation, he added.