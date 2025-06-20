Foreign Minister: Iran Not Seeking Negotiations Amid Zionist Aggressions

In an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araqchi stated: “The Americans are seeking negotiations and have sent messages several times. But we have responded clearly that as long as this aggression and assault continues, there is absolutely no place for talk of dialogue or diplomacy.”

Araqchi added: “We are currently engaged in legitimate self-defense, and our defense will in no way be halted. We are not speaking with the US, as they are partners in these crimes. We have had no contact or dialogue with the Americans, and we will not have any under the present conditions.”

According to Iran’s Foreign Minister, there are numerous signs indicating collaboration between US forces in the region and the Zionist regime.

“We consider the Americans as allies and collaborators of the Zionist regime in this matter,” he said.

Referring to the retaliatory strikes by Iran’s armed forces in response to the Zionist regime’s attacks, Araqchi noted: “The courageous resistance put up by our armed forces is gradually revealing that their assumption—that the Iranian nation would surrender—was a false belief.”

Araqchi also said that no expectations can be placed on international organizations dominated by the West to take any action against the Zionist regime. “We had no expectations either—but we wanted the world to see and understand the reality,” he stated.

He described the wave of condemnation among Islamic, Arab, and regional countries against the Zionist regime’s aggression as strong.

Commenting on efforts by officials from some countries urging Iran to return to diplomacy, Araqchi said: “We were already in the middle of diplomacy—what are we supposed to return to? Even the Westerners themselves cannot explain why they fail to condemn the Zionist regime’s attack on nuclear facilities.”