Food shortages affecting every single person in Gaza: WFP

“Before 7 October, 33% of the population were food insecure,” Kyung-nan Park, the director of emergencies for the UN agency, told Reuters.

“We can safely say that 100% are food insecure at this moment.”

She cited the lack of fuel and supplies to explain why only one of the 23 bakeries contracted by the agency is still functioning.

“Right now we are entering 40 to 50 trucks,” Kyung-nanstated.

“For just WFP food assistance, we would need 100 trucks a day to be able to provide any meaningful humanitarian food to the people in Gaza.”

She continued: “There are stories of people going there, being in line for 10 days and leaving empty handed … It’s quite serious.”

At least 11,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,500 children and over 3,000 women, have been killed since then.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.