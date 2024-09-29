Fmr. Iranian envoy to Lebanon: Full-scale war imminent if Zionists continue tensions

Speaking to Entekhab news outlet, Ahmad Dastmalchian said, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s malevolence must be curbed. The inevitable outcome of this instability is regional insecurity.

About Iran’s potential response to Israel following the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Dastmalchian affirmed, “Iran will undoubtedly respond on this basis, and in the coming days, the form of that response will be revealed. This war is a hybrid one, and Iran will respond with precise and intelligent calculations.”

Regarding Hezbollah’s fate following Nasrallah’s assassination, Dastmalchian said Hezbollah is a solid organization with extensive experience since 1982. We have witnessed the martyrdom of previous Hezbollah leaders, but it did not affect the struggle’s trajectory. These strikes may have short-term impacts, but an organization with the support of all Lebanon will not be deterred in the long run.

Regarding Nasrallah’s potential successor, Dastmalchian stated, “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was a scholarly and organizational figure. Hezbollah’s robust structure owes much to his leadership and that of his colleagues. While it is not yet clear who will succeed him, someone close to him will certainly carry forward his legacy.”