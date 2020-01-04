FM Zarif, UN Chief Hold Phone Talks over Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

In his Friday phone conversation with Antonio Guterres, Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the assassination of General Soleimani was an act of terrorism.

“Given the enormous popularity of General Soleimani among people in the region for his role in fighting terrorist groups, his martyrdom will have consequences that are not in anybody’s hands, and all of its repercussions are directed towards the terrorist US regime,” said Zarif.

The UN chief, in turn, expressed misgivings over the US move, saying it will fuel tensions in the region.