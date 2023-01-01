Iranian FM: Iran to purse case of Major General Soleimani’s assassination

Hossein Amirabdollahian however said Iran’s hands are not tied in this case.

The top Iranian diplomat further stressed that Iran has put an ambassador with full command of legal and international affairs in charge of following the assassination case at world bodies.

He added that Iran has in a letter announced that the administration of former US president Donald Trump was responsible for the assassination of Major general Soleimani.

The Iranian foreign minister also said in addition to its legal pursuit of the case, Iran has blacklisted some 60 US officials for their involvement in the killing of General Soleimani.

General Soleimani, the late commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, was assassinated along with his companions in a US drone strike in early January 2020.

Amirabdollahian said in the talks pertaining to the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, the US side insisted that Iran remove the name of those officials from its blacklist.

Amirabdollahian said Tehran has also told the US and the Western governments that it will pursue the matter.