Sunday, July 27, 2025
FM Araghchi rejects criticism, says Iran won the 12-day war with Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi addressed key developments during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in an interview with a documentary filmmaker.

Responding to a question about direct communication with Iran’s Leader during the war, Araghchi dismissed doubts, stating, “Who says there is no direct contact?” He emphasized that full coordination was in place at the highest levels.

Araghchi also revealed he was in direct communication with US negotiator Steve Witkoff, saying, “I told him Israel is making excuses. Iran is not Lebanon.”

His remarks were featured in a preview of the upcoming documentary The Story of the War.

When asked about reports of an explosion near his residence, Araghchi nodded in confirmation. He asserted that Iran had been fully prepared for the conflict and not caught off guard.

Addressing criticism of the ceasefire, Araghchi said, “People should ask themselves, why the armed forces obeyed when the foreign minister announced a ceasefire?”

He argued that Iran emerged victorious, stating, “You say it was a draw. I say we won. We delivered the final blow.”

