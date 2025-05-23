FM Araghchi: New round of Iran-US talks held professionally

Announcing the conclusion of the negotiations in Rome, Italy, Araghchi pointed out “In this round, Iran’s principled positions were once again clearly and explicitly outlined.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, the Omani foreign minister had previously proposed solutions and ideas to overcome obstacles, the main points and frameworks of which were reviewed at this session.

According to Araghchi, it was agreed that, alongside further examination in the respective capitals, the Omani foreign minister would continue working on the details of the proposed ideas and provide them to both sides for further discussion.

Iran’s foreign minister said the time and location of the next round of negotiations will be set and announced later.

At the conclusion of the talks, Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Al Busaidi, who mediated the negotiations, posted on X: “The fifth round of Iran-US talks in Rome has ended today with some progress but without a final conclusion.”

He added: “We hope that in the coming days, the remaining issues will be clarified so we can move toward the shared goal of reaching a stable and honorable agreement.”