Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

FM Araghchi: New round of Iran-US talks held professionally

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi says the 5th round of indirect talks between Iran and the US was held in a calm and professional atmosphere.

Announcing the conclusion of the negotiations in Rome, Italy, Araghchi pointed out “In this round, Iran’s principled positions were once again clearly and explicitly outlined.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, the Omani foreign minister had previously proposed solutions and ideas to overcome obstacles, the main points and frameworks of which were reviewed at this session.

According to Araghchi, it was agreed that, alongside further examination in the respective capitals, the Omani foreign minister would continue working on the details of the proposed ideas and provide them to both sides for further discussion.

Iran’s foreign minister said the time and location of the next round of negotiations will be set and announced later.

At the conclusion of the talks, Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Al Busaidi, who mediated the negotiations, posted on X: “The fifth round of Iran-US talks in Rome has ended today with some progress but without a final conclusion.”

He added: “We hope that in the coming days, the remaining issues will be clarified so we can move toward the shared goal of reaching a stable and honorable agreement.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks