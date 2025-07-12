First vice president: Negotiations remain Iran’s state’s strategy

Speaking during a meeting with professors at Sharif University of Technology, Aref stated, “There is no conflict between the field and diplomacy. Differences may arise during decision-making, but once a decision is finalized, all sides align.”

Aref praised the public’s unity during the 12-day war with Israel last month, calling it an “unprecedented show of national cohesion.”

He said this social capital must be preserved, noting that even those who boycotted the last presidential election actively supported the country’s defense.

The first vice president called on universities to offer practical strategies for maintaining social unity, proposing that Sharif University host research-based dialogues to assess strengths and weaknesses of national responses.

Aref also revealed that the government has approved a “wartime economic” plan, anticipating scenarios like reduced oil sales.

He urged greater public engagement to strengthen trust in the state.

On technology, he highlighted Iran’s advances in areas like nanotech and peaceful nuclear energy, and stressed the need for strategic focus on AI and cybersecurity.