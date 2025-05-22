Fifth round of US-Iran negotiations to take place Friday: Oman

“The 5th round of Iran US talks will take place in Rome this Friday 23rd May,” Badr Albusaidi wrote on X.

Contradictory statements by US officials, including their demand for “zero enrichment” by Iran, has left the fate of negotiations in limbo.

Iran has held four rounds of indirect talks with the US on a replacement for the 2015 deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which have been generally described as positive by the two sides.

In 2018, Trump walked out of the landmark agreement between Iran and several other countries that gave it sanctions relief in return for confidence-building restrictions on its nuclear activities.

Iran now wants guarantees that the US will remove all the sanctions and won’t again unilaterally derail the new deal.