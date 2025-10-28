Fatemeh Rastegar makes history with Iran’s first-ever women’s boxing medal

Rastegar advanced to the semifinals, where she faced an opponent from Kazakhstan.

Despite a hard-fought performance, the Iranian athlete was defeated, securing the bronze medal.

Her achievement is particularly significant as it comes during Iran’s first participation in an international women’s boxing event.

The Iranian women’s boxing team entered the Bahrain tournament with a three-athlete roster, signaling a milestone in the country’s expanding presence in women’s sports.

Officials praised Rastegar’s accomplishment as a “historic breakthrough” for Iranian boxing, underscoring growing efforts to support female athletes in disciplines once limited to men.