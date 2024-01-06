Number of fatalities in Kerman twin terrorist blasts rises to 91

The head of Kerman’s Emergency Services Seyyed Mohammad Saberi identified the new victims as Taha Shadkam, 6, and Saeed Shahnavazi, 60.

He added 103 wounded are still receiving medical treatment, 34 of them with server injuries, and that 17 of the injured are children.

The blasts, claimed by Daesh, hit a large crowd Wednesday afternoon that had gathered in the city to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of senior Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Tens of thousands of people took part in a funeral in Kerman on Friday, calling for revenge for the victims of the explosions.