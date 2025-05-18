Fatal crash at Tehran’s Azadi racetrack sparks outcry over safety standards

On Friday, veteran motorsport photographer Hamidreza Darajati was killed after a race car veered off track and crashed into a guardrail designated as a “safe zone” for media personnel.

The incident occurred during a national event sanctioned by the Iranian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

According to federation official Ali Ghafoori-Ashtiani, the collision was “rare and unexpected,” marking the first fatal crash at the start line in 30 years.

He, however, acknowledged the infrastructure was substandard and said better barriers like concrete “New Jersey” blocks could have prevented the tragedy.

Former racing champion Laleh Seddigh, talking to Shargh Daily, criticized the poor track conditions, noting improperly installed crash cushions and inadequate guardrails, which failed to meet international safety norms.

“You can’t blame the driver. The real failure is in planning and infrastructure,” she said.

Investigations revealed the track was originally designed for karting, not high-speed racing. Experts question how such a venue passed safety approval and why no agency is accepting responsibility.

Despite a recent insurance policy covering the venue, critics argue prevention, not compensation, is the priority.