Family forgives in high-profile murder case of Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui, wife

The couple was brutally murdered on October 14, 2023, at their private villa in Zibadasht, near Karaj, western Tehran.

Four suspects, all foreign nationals and former employees of the household, were arrested shortly after the incident, with robbery cited as the motive. However, according to the family’s legal counsel, many key aspects of the case remain unresolved. Questions about the true motive, inconsistencies in suspect confessions, and the forensic evidence left doubts that justice had been fully served.

Despite one suspect receiving a death sentence, the family of the victims, citing opposition to capital punishment and persistent ambiguities in the case, requested the implementation of alternative punishments. Their lawyer emphasized that pardoning the death sentence does not equate to forgiving the crime.

Authorities are now tasked with applying the maximum custodial sentences under the law.