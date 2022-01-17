Monday, January 17, 2022
Experts warn of new wave of Covid in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

A member of the scientist committee of Iran’s National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus has said the country is in a new wave of Covid.

Minoo Mohraz added that the wave will reach its peak in the next 3 to 4 weeks. 

She also said the vaccine has little effect on the new strain of Covid dubbed Omicron, so it is important people get their boosters because the higher the level of antibodies and immunity to the virus, the less likely it is to contract the variant. 

Mohraz noted that when the number of Omicron cases increases, there is a possibility of death due to this strain.

According to the member of the scientist committee of Iran’s National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus, in European and American countries, where the incidence of Omicron is very high, the number of hospitalizations is low as great percentages of people in these countries have received their third dose of the vaccine.

