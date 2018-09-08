US Making Frequent Requests for Talks with Iran: Rouhani

Speaking in a conference in Tehran on Saturday, Rouhani suggested the US sends messages calling for talks several times a month.

“On the one hand, they place pressure on the Iranian nation and on the other hand, they send messages through various different channels that ‘let’s engage in talks’,” he added.

“If you are honest and you like the Iranian nation, why do you want to make life harder for Iranians?” Rouhani said.

The US has hardened its line on Iran since US President Donald Trump took power in January 2017.

Washington has pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and is working to cut Iran’s trade with Asia and Europe.

The US has offered a list of 12 demands that Iran must meet for the sanctions to be removed.

Iran Not to Surrender

Rouhani says the Iranian nation is determined to resist against the US and they will never “come to streets raising their hands and saying we surrender ourselves to the US”.

“This is not a nation that fears pressure of a new group in the White House that does not know what it is doing and the US people don’t know what they are doing,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also said the country faces an economic and psychological war and the government is on the front lines, so all political forces should join hands to help the government and do not put pressure on officials.