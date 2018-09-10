Trump’s Anti-Iran Sanctions to Lead Nowhere: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Supreme National Security Council, said Monday the US sanctions against Iran, including those targeting Iran’s automotive sector, are aimed at placing maximum pressure on the Iranian people.

However, they will fail to force the Iranian people into surrendering to the US, he said during a visit to a car production unit of national carmaker Iran Khodro Company (IKCO) in Tehran.

“Our nation will prove that as Saddam is buried in Tikrit and Baghdad is controlled by freedom-seeking forces of the region, the US strategy of sanctions … will lead nowhere,” Fars News Agency quoted him as saying.

Saddam’s regime was toppled by the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and he was executed by the Iraqi government in 2006.

The US re-imposed parts of anti-Iran sanctions last month, and it is working to push the world to cut trade with Iran and stop purchasing the country’s oil before November, when further sanctions on oil and the central bank of Iran will be restored.

The US, which pulled out of the nuclear deal in May, has provided Iran with a list of 12 demands that must be capitulated for the sanctions to be removed.