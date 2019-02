The southeastern city of Chabahar is on the Sea of Oman with breathtaking natural places which are reminiscent of dreamy images.

The city is home to astonishing mountains that stand in parallel with coastal areas of the Sea of Oman. Locals call the mountains Martian because, as far as appearance is concerned, they have nothing in common with other mountains in Iran.

What follows are Mizan News Agency‘s photos of the mountains: