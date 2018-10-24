Khashoggi’s Murder Premeditated: Iran President

Speaking in a Wednesday cabinet session, Rouhani also hinted at the likelihood of the United States’ being an accessory to Khashoggi’s murder.

“No one would have imagined that today’s world and the new century would witness such an organized murder and that an [government] institution would plot such a heinous murder. I don’t think a country would dare commit such a crime without the United States’ backing,” he said.

“Looks like a tribal group that rules a country enjoys securing backing (immunity) and has committed such a crime with reliance on a superpower which supports them and which does not allow courts around the world that handle crimes against humanity to take action,” President Rouhani noted.

He said the Saudi aggression against Yemen is also supported by Washington.

“How is it that a great nation like Yemen has been under intense bombardments for several years now and the world has remained silent in the face of it? If it weren’t for US support, would Yemeni people still come under such brutal bombardments?” said Rouhani.

He said the stances adopted by so-called human rights advocates over Khashoggi’s murder is a big test for them.

The president further urged Turkey to launch an unbiased and careful investigation into Khashoggi’s murder to shed light on all dimensions of the murder “which has been unprecedented in recent decades.”