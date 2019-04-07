IRGC Terror Designation to Drag US into Quagmire: Zarif

“Netanyahu Firsters who have long agitated for FTO designation of the IRGC fully understand its consequences for US forces in the region,” Zarif said in a Sunday tweet.

“In fact, they seek to drag US into a quagmire on his behalf,” he added.

The Iranian top diplomat warned that “Trump should know better than to be conned into another US disaster.”

#NetanyahuFirsters who have long agitated for FTO designation of the IRGC fully understand its consequences for US forces in the region. In fact, they seek to drag US into a quagmire on his behalf.@realDonaldTrump should know better than to be conned into another US disaster. pic.twitter.com/i4bcfgxybT — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 7, 2019

The warning came after three American officials told Reuters that the US is expected to designate the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

The decision, the officials said, will be announced by the US State Department, perhaps as early as Monday.

The US has already blacklisted dozens of entities and individuals affiliated with the IRGC, but not the group as a whole.

In a separate reaction on Sunday, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari described the possible move as a “stupid” one which will be strongly and reciprocally responded to according to the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Under such circumstances, the US security forces and army will not enjoy the calm they have today in the West Asia region,” he warned.