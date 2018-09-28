IRGC Dismantles Terrorist Cell near Pakistan Border

In a Friday statement, the IRGC said it began the operation after receiving reports saying that a terrorist cell affiliated with world arrogance was preparing to launch an attack on a border crossing post.

“The vigilant Quds Force of the IRGC thwarted the plot and dismantled the cell before it could carry out its attack on the 163 Border Crossing Post in Saravan,” said the statement.

According to the statement, during heavy clashes between the two sides, the IRGC’s Quds Force killed four terrorists and wounded two others. The rest of terrorists fled deep into the soil of the neighbouring Pakistan.

No casualties have been reported among the Iranian forces. They have also confiscated a large amount of ammunitions from the terrorists in the region.

“As reiterated in the past, the IRGC’s Quds Force as well as the army, security, intelligent and law enforcement forces of the Islamic Republic are closely monitoring any move by the terrorist groups or other mercenaries affiliated with foreign intelligent agencies through comprehensive intelligence operations to give a crushing response to any group that seeks to threaten the security of the Iranian nation,” the statement concluded.

Saravan operation was part of a sweeping measure by the IRGC to dismantle any terrorist cells in the country following last week’s terrorist attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz which left at least 24 people including civilians dead and tens of others injured.

Saravan has been the scene of operations in the past on several occasions with Iran holding Pakistan accountable for a number of them.