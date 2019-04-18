Iraq Seriously Trying to Mediate between Iran, Saudi: MP

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh says the Iraqi officials are doing their best to reduce tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, he maintained that some of the regions in the Muslim world are prone to crisis and one of these regions is Iraq.

“The Iraqi government knows that if tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia are not resolved in the near future, a crisis may spill over to this country.

He further emphasized that Iraq is in its transition period and knows how important security is to the country. “That’s why the resolving of tensions between Iran and the Arab states has turned into a strategy in Iraq today,” stated Falahatpisheh.

Calling on Iran’s foreign ministry to make the most of this opportunity, the top lawmaker noted that some signs of the willingness to decrease tension with Iran could be seen in Saudi Arabia, and Iran’s foreign ministry must now play an active role.

His comments came after Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi visited Saudi Arabia and its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, following a visit to Tehran.

Many believe the consecutive visits are aimed at mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two arch-rivals.