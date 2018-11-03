The students were given the chance after Iran’s Education Ministry called on all schools across the country to broadcast live the match, which was held at 9:30 am when the students had to be at school.

The Ministry made the decision in reaction to numerous calls by schoolchildren across the country to shut down the schools on Saturday morning. In a directive, the Ministry said since it’s not possible to close the schools on November 3, all schools are asked to broadcast live the final match of the AFC Champions League for their students.

The match ended with a 2-0 victory for the Japanese side, and thus did not have a happy ending for the Iranian students.

However, all Persepolis fans are hopeful that the Reds would show a brilliant performance next Saturday at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, where over 85,000 spectators are going to support them.

What follows are photos of Iranian students watching the football match at schools across the country: