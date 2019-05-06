‘Iran Will Soon Announce Measures against US JCPOA Pullout’

The remarks were made by an official close to an Iranian committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

Rouhani’s live interview will be broadcast on Wednesday, May 8, the anniversary of the day when US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the nuclear deal with Iran.

Reports say the envisaged plans are within the framework of sections 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

At present, the issue of leaving the deal is not on the agenda.

However, a partial and total reduction of some of Iran’s commitments and the beginning of some of the nuclear activities that had been stopped under the JCPOA will probably be the first steps by Iran to respond to the withdrawal of US as well as the failure of European countries to fulfil their obligations.

The EU officials, who have failed to fulfil their promises over the past year, have been unofficially informed about this decision, the source said.