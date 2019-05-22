Iran Says Will Never Bow to Bullies

Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the power of the Iranian nation is so great that the enemies of this nation instantly regret after threatening Tehran and have to declare they are not seeking a war with the Islamic Republic.

“The White House announces that the Iranian people should be afraid of us, but just a few hours later, under the pressure exerted by the Pentagon, the US president had to apologise saying that Washington does not intend to attack Iran,” noted Rouhani, describing it as a sign of the Iranian nation’s power.

At a ceremony to launch some projects in West Azarbaijan Province, Rouhani added that, of course, the conspiracy of the enemies created problems and put pressure on people, but these pressures could not defeat people.

“The leaders of the White House wanted to take Iran’s case to the Security Council and impose global sanctions against our country, but the vigilance of the Iranian nation, who refused to withdraw from the deal, foiled their plot.”

He argued that encouraging other members to withdraw from the JCPOA was another plan of the Americans but they could not have any of these countries next to themselves and failed in this conspiracy.

“At the end of the day, the US had to pull out of the deal and break its promises,” underscored Rouhani.

“The United States remained isolated regarding this as well, and this is one of the historical honours of the Iranian nation.”

Pointing out that the White House was seeking support from the United Nations and international organisations against Iran, the president said, however, the Islamic Republic condemned the United States at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and it is considered a major success in the history of country’s legal affairs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani noted that the current US stance is a crime against humanity, because they have stopped purchase of medicine, food, and treatment of patients.

He further maintained that the US does not want to wage a war against the Iranian government, but their target is a great nation; however, Washington will again be defeated and regretful.

“They sought to prevent the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, but Iran is now stronger than ever and will be remembered in history for many centuries.”

Rouhani also pointed to the influence of four groups, including the Zionists, extremists inside the United States, reactionaries in the region, and anti-Iran groups, stressing that these advisers are cheating the White House to achieve their own goals.

US President Donald Trump has said he does not want a war with Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries. In a meeting on Wednesday Donald Trump told aides he did not want the US pressure to turn into a conflict.

The US has deployed warships and planes to the Persian Gulf and withdrawn diplomatic staff from Iraq in recent days.

The latest tension came after Iran suspended parts of its commitments under the 2015 international nuclear deal, and threatened to resume production of enriched uranium.

Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal last year and imposed new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.