Iran Says No Direct, Indirect Talks with US Underway

“There are no direct or indirect talks between Iran and the US,” Mousavi said on Sunday.

Mousavi made the comments after the London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper said in a story on Saturday that Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah has announced the launch of direct talks between Tehran and Washington.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani roundly dismissed the idea of direct negotiations with the US under the current circumstances, stressing the need for resistance against an ongoing economic war waged by Washington.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined that there will be no military confrontation between Iran and the US as Washington is aware that it won’t be in its interest, adding that negotiation with the US is not on the Islamic Republic’s agenda either.

“The Iranian nation’s definite option will be resistance in the face of the US, and in this confrontation, the US would be forced into a retreat,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “Neither we nor they, who know war will not be in their interest, are after war.”